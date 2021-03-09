First Warning Forecast: Tracking a taste of spring through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Not as cold tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low 30s.

A warming trend will kick in on Tuesday. Winds will switch to the southwest which will help to boost temperatures to the mid and upper 60s.

Even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

It will turn breezy on Thursday under partly cloudy skies, but most areas will reach the low 70s.

Same story with Friday. Friday should be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A little bit of a cool down heading into Saturday with highs in the low 60s, keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower as a cold front moves though. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sunshine. Don't forget before you head to bed Saturday to turn your clocks forward one hour. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14th at 2 AM. Much cooler on Sunday with highs in the low and mid 50s. Looking mostly dry though.

A degree or two cooler to start the work week with scattered showers.

