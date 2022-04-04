First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warm up and increasing rain chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures trend above normal this week, but the warmer weather will also bring the chance for spring showers and storms.

Clouds will build in as the day progresses. Temperatures will be a bit below-normal for this time of year with highs in the low 60s.

An area of low pressure will approach on Tuesday. Most of the daylight hours are looking dry with rain moving in late. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s. Showers will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning. Drier conditions will move in by the afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will cross the area on Thursday. This will bring showers and storms to the area. We will keep our eye out for any strong to severe storms. Temperatures will once again be mild with highs in the low 70s.

Cooler behind the cold front on Friday. A few spotty showers will be possible with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend is looking cool and mainly dry with highs in the low 60s.

Check out your Pollen Forecast:

