First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warm up and rain chances to end the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds today with highs in the low 60s. We'll see more sunshine break out on Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be Friday. Highs will top out in the low 70s. There is some uncertainty by the end of the week. A storm system looks to bring the chance for some showers later in the day. Showers will be possible overnight into Saturday morning. Conditions look to dry out as the day progresses on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be almost 10 degrees cooler in the low 60s. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Higher gusts are possible.

Plenty of sunshine while break out on Sunday with highs back in the upper 50s.

