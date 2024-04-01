First Warning Forecast: Tracking an unsettled stretch, several severe threats

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around through midweek. Today will be mostly dry, but we'll see more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible late.

Better chances for showers and storms on both Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and crosses the area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s and then the upper 60s on Wednesday.

The cold front will not only bring wet weather, but will bring a big drop in temperatures.

Once we get past Wednesday, temperatures will trend in the 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. The weather is looking dry and breezy with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

