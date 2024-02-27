First Warning Forecast: Tracking another day of 70s, showers, then a big drop

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Even warmer on Tuesday. More clouds will build in, but temperatures will warm to near 70. A few showers will be possible after 4 PM. Showers will be possible once again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s once again. The wind will stick around. A line of showers will move in during the late afternoon/evening hours. This is all associated with a cold front. Wednesday will be the windiest day with winds out of the SSW at 20-30 mph.

Breezy and cooler on Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. A few higher gusts will be possible.

Highs will be in the low 50s to kick of the month of March and the first day of Meteorological Spring. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A nice warm up on Saturday. Expect highs around 60 degrees with a chance of scattered showers.

Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

