First Warning Forecast: Tracking days of sunshine after today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be our last day of gloomy weather before we see days of sunshine and the 70s. Highs today in the low 60s which is still below-normal for this time of year. Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy overnight with a little clearing by Thursday morning. Temperatures will cool to the mid 50s.

WTKR News 3

Skies will continue to clear throughout the day on Thursday with highs warming to the mid 70s, which will feel nice after all the chilly weather the past few days.

Even warmer to end the work week. Highs will warm to the upper 70s and we may even see a few 80s.

WTKR News 3

The weekend is looking gorgeous and fall-like! If you like the cooler temperatures, we will see highs in the low 60s on Saturday and then the mid 60s on Sunday. Even though temperatures will be below-normal for this time of year, the sunshine will make everything better.

The dry weather will carry into the start of the work week with highs warming to the upper 60s on Monday and then near 70 on Tuesday.

Tropical Update:

WTKR News 3

A broad area of low pressure located near the southern Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Radar imagery from Barbados and surface observations indicate that the system has not become any better organized since yesterday. However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains over water while moving generally westward at about 15 mph over the southeastern and southern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (80%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

