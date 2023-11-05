First Warning Forecast: Tracking days of sunshine and the 70s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another mild day on tap today. The sun will be rising an hour earlier. Sunrise will be at 6:32 AM. We'll see a few more clouds during the morning hours, but it will be dry with highs near 70. Clouds will clear out this afternoon.

More sunshine will break out to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the upper 60s.

A big warm up on Tuesday. Temperatures will soar to the mid 70s. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

The stretch of 70s will continue into Wednesday with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The warmest day of the week will be on Thursday when temperatures soar to the upper 70s.

A cold front will then move in for the end of the work week. Expect some showers late in the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday for Veterans Day. It will be cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

