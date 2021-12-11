First Warning Forecast: Tracking gusty winds, near-record warmth and wet weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will be mostly cloudy today as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will crank up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 35-40 mph. It will be a warm day with record-challenging high temperatures. The record highs for Norfolk today is 75 degree set in 1971, and we should get very close to that. Most of the day will be dry with rain moving in after 8 PM. Rain will become widespread overnight and early Sunday.

Showers will be possible early Sunday, with much drier air moving in by 9 AM. The bulk of the wet weather will happen while you're sleeping. Temperatures will tumble on Sunday with highs only in the low 50s. Skies will clear as the day progresses. Sunday night will be the coldest night of the week with lows in the low and mid 30s.

High pressure will continue to build in for the rest of the week.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 50s which is normal for this time of year.

Same story heading into Tuesday.

Turning milder on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 70!

A little cool down to end the work week, but still warm for this time of year with highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

