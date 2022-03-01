First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It's the first day of March and also the first day of Meteorological Spring! We've got quite the temperature spread through next week. Conditions though, look to remain mostly dry.

A warm up is on tap today! Expect a few more clouds with highs in the low 60s.

The picks of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to the mid and upper 60s on Wednesday and the low 60s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will cool a bit to end the work week, but it will still feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will plummet into the upper 40s.

Back to the 60s by Saturday and 70s by Sunday. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower both days.

If you are waiting for summer-like temperatures, we may even get close to the 80 degree mark on Monday.

