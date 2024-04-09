First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 70s & the threat for severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will once again warm to the mid and upper 70s.

A better chance for showers and storms by Thursday as a cold front moves in. Storms could become strong to severe. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. It will be breezy, with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

A few showers will linger into the morning hours on Friday. Temperatures will warm to near 70. We should see some clearing by the afternoon.

The weekend is looking nice! Saturday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. That pretty normal for this time of year. Sunday will be warmer with a few more clouds. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

