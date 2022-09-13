First Warning Forecast: Tracking less humidity and low rain chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

One more humid day before more comfortable, almost fall-like weather moves in.

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with gradual clearing. The humidity will start to fall through this evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, but it will feel a little warmer due to the humidity.

A cool start to the day on Wednesday. Morning low will fall to the mid 60s and with lower humidity, it will feel a little crisp. The day will be very comfortable with dewpoints in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

More sunshine will break out on Thursday and Friday. Both days will be very similar with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

The weekend is looking really nice as well. Temperatures will be in the low 80s which is normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will continue to remain low to kick off the work week. We will see a little increase in humidity and temperatures with highs in the mid 80s.

