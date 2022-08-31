First Warning Forecast: Tracking less humidity and sunshine this evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will start to fall, which will help conditions a bit.

Thursday will be the pick of the week. Expect highs in the mid 80s which is closer to normal for this time of year. Dewpoints will drop into the 60s which will feel much better.

The end of the work week will feature sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

The nice weather will continue into Saturday with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A few spotty storms will be possible on Sunday, but better chances for the holiday. Highs both days will top out in the mid 80s.

