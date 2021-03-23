First Warning Forecast: Tracking more clouds than sunshine, isolated shower possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A quiet night on tap with more clouds building in. Clouds will help keep temperatures from plummeting, so expect lows in the upper 40s.

More clouds than sunshine for Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 50s. There will still be a bit of a breeze out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Keeping a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Lows will cool to near 50.

A bit milder on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers will be possible, but not a complete washout.

Thursday is looking dry and warm with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Turning windy and much warmer to end the work week. Highs will soar to near 80. A cold front will cross the area late bringing a chance for showers and even some storms. Winds will be out of the S/SW at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 possible.

A drop in temperatures on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Scattered showers possible on Sunday with highs near 70.

Cooler and breezy on Monday with highs in the lower 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

