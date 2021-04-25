First Warning Forecast: Tracking one more day in the 60s, then a taste of June

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High pressure will build in late with mostly clear skies overnight and lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week. It will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Mostly clear once again overnight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A big warm up is on tap starting Tuesday. Conditions will stay dry and sunny with highs near 80! Overnight lows will also start trending above normal. Expect lows near 60.

Even warm on Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to the mid 80s. Lows will cool to the low 60s.

A front will move in to end the work week with a chance for showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

A bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

