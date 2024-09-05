First Warning Forecast: Tracking Saturday Showers and more days in the 70s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Increasing rain chances and humidity heading into the weekend but another round of fall-like conditions on the way.

Highs this afternoon top out in the upper 70s. Humidity will stay at a comfortable level. Spot showers will be possible but we have just enough dry air in the mix to keep us mostly rain-free.

You'll notice an uptick in the humidity Friday. The clouds will stick around but rain chances will stay low. Our best shot at seeing rain will be Saturday ahead of our next cold front and an approaching area of low pressure. After the front passes cooler temperatures and lower humidity return next week.

Tropical Update

As of 9/5/24 at noon

Monitoring five areas in the tropics:



Northwest Gulf of Mexico:

A trough of low pressure is producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms across northwestern portions of the Gulf of Mexico. Further development will become less conducive as a frontal boundary approaches.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (10%)

2. Northwestern Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of North Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system will remain offshore but will be causing rough surf for east coast beaches.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (20%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%) 3. Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disoragnized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible over the next several days as it drifts northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%) 4. Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

Another tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit development of this system over the next few days, but environmental conditions are expected to become conducive as this system moves west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (30%)

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Another tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit the development of this system during the next few days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Sometime next week environmental conditions could become more conducive for development as this system moves west northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (10%)

