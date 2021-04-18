First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers, possible storms to kick off the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Partly cloudy this evening and overnight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

A disturbance will move through on Monday bringing a chance of showers after sunrise and will linger throughout the day. Keeping a slight chance for a rumble of thunder. Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will dip into the low 50s Monday night.

Milder heading into Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will approach and cross the area on late Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s with a chance of showers and storms. It will turn windy with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will clear our late and temperatures will drop into the 30s inland and 40s near the coast.

Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday. There will still be a bit of a breeze with highs in the low 60s.

Milder to end the work week with temperature closer to normal in the upper 60s.

Shower chances will go up heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

