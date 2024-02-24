First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers later today, Dry, sunny & cool Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A nice mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the day. A cold front will move through later this afternoon and evening. This will bring a chance for a few showers. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly overnight with clearing skies. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

More sunshine, but warmer temperatures to kick off the work week. Temperatures will soar all the way to the low 60s! It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Even warmer on Tuesday. More clouds will build in, but temperatures will warm to near 70. Showers will be possible overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s once again. The wind will stick around.

Breezy and cooler on Thursday. Showers will be possible with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. A few higher gusts will be possible.

Drier and cooler by Friday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

