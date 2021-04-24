First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers overnight and Sunday morning

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

An area of low pressure is bringing showers to the area this evening and will continue through early Sunday. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question, but we're not expecting any severe weather from this system. Temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 50s overnight.

A few showers will be possible Sunday morning, with drying and partial clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to near 70. It will turn breezy behind the system with winds out of the northwest at 20-30 mph. High pressure will build in late with mostly clear skies overnight and lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week. It will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Mostly clear once again overnight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A big warm up is on tap starting Tuesday. Conditions will stay dry and sunny with highs near 80! Overnight lows will also start trending above normal. Expect lows near 60.

Even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to the mid 80s. Lows will cool to the low 60s.

A front will move in to end the work week with a chance for showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Cooler and unsettled heading into Saturday with highs in the low 70s with a slight chance of showers.

Meteorologist April Loveland

