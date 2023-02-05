First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers this afternoon and evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We've got showers moving in this afternoon and evening. Here's what you should have before you head out the door!

A disturbance will bring the chance for showers. . Just grab the rain gear if you have late lunch or dinnertime plans.

Rain chances will then go up again on Thursday and Friday.

Spring may be 43 days away, but we don't have to wait much longer to start feeling more spring-like.

Temperatures will rebound to the low 50s today and then the low and mid 50s on Monday. After that, we'll soar to the 60s through the end of the week. Some areas may even reach the 70 degree mark on Thursday! Not bad for the first full week of February.

Shower chances will continue into the end of the work week and into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Friday and then fall to the mid 50s on Saturday.

