First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers Tuesday, then the 60s

We are just 63 days away from the first day of Spring, and temperatures are trending warmer.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, highs will soar to the mid 60s, followed by the upper 60s on Thursday.

A cold front will approach on Tuesday with showers moving in during the morning hours and sticking around through late afternoon.

Conditions will be dry on Wednesday, with another chance of showers on Thursday.

We'll dry out just in time to end the work week. Skies will clear through the day with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend is looking 50/50. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Showers will move in on Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

