First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms and a cool down for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another typical summer day… Expect another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s to near 80. Highs will return to the mid 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, the heat index will top 100 this afternoon. We will see more sunshine this morning with clouds building in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon to early evening.

Our summer-like stretch will continue for Saturday, with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. Scattered showers and storms will develop late in the day, closer to sunset.

Changes start to move in with a cold front on Sunday. Highs will drop to the upper 80s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a bigger chance for showers and storms.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms for at least Monday and Tuesday.

Today: AM Sun, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, Late-day Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles SSW of Newfoundland is becoming less organized, and recent satellite wind data indicate that the circulation is weakening. The low is expected to degenerate to a trough later today south of Newfoundland, and its chances of tropical cyclone formation have diminished.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%)

