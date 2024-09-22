First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms tonight and milder temps Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated storms will be moving through the region tonight as a backdoor cold front pushes through. Some stronger storms could produce gusty winds that could be capable of producing damage and hail.

Though not everyone will see the rain, most of us will be waking up to a decent amount of cloud cover. You can expect filtered sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs will warm to the middle 70s.

Tidal flooding is expected to stick around for the next couple of days impacting homes, roads and businesses. 1-2 feet of water is expected above ground level. Flooding is expected to extend inland.

Rain chances remain fairly low during the beginning of the week. A secondary cold front approaches mid-week increasing rain chances and cloud cover once again. While overall rain chances won't be super high, a decent amount of clouds are set to move in starting Tuesday. The front doesn't completely clear the area until the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update

As of 9/21/24 at 8 pm

A tropical depression could form in the Gulf sometime this week. Models show this system curving toward Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Big Bend. It has a 70% chance of forming in the next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar