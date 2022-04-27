First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and 60s the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking quiet and cool weather for the rest of the week.

The normal high for this time of year is 74 degrees. Temperatures will trend below normal through Sunday. Highs today will be in the mid 60s, then low 60s on Thursday. Sunshine will continue on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. A bit warmer by Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs near 80.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs near 80 with a chance for scattered showers.

Check out your Pollen Forecast:

Meteorologist April Loveland

