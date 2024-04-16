First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperature swings and spotty showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will be much cooler today behind Monday's cold front with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Still really nice for this time of year.

More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs warming to near 80 degrees. A few spotty showers are possible.

We'll continue with a slight chance for a spotty shower on Thursday. It will be warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Another big cool down on Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible.

The weekend is looking unsettled with showers and storms. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will continue to kick off the work week. It will be much cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 50s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

