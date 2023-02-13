First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a messy start to the day, it's turning out to be a nice day. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Dry and sunny weather will be the story on Valentine's Day. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

WTKR News 3

More clouds will move in on Wednesday. It will be dry with highs in the upper 60s.

WTKR News 3

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will soar to the low 70s. A few spotty showers are possible.

Wind and rain will move in just in time to end the work week. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

