Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s

Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 13:12:04-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a messy start to the day, it's turning out to be a nice day. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Dry and sunny weather will be the story on Valentine's Day. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

Valentines Day.png

More clouds will move in on Wednesday. It will be dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will soar to the low 70s. A few spotty showers are possible.

Wind and rain will move in just in time to end the work week. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV