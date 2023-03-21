First Warning Forecast: Tracking the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will trend warmer for the rest of the week and conditions will remain mostly dry.

Highs today will be in the upper 50s, with a few 60s possible. More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. We could see a couple spotty showers.

The two warmest days will be on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, temperatures will soar to the mid 70s and to the low 80s on Friday.

Rain chances will remain low through the work week. We could see a stray shower on Wednesday, but the next best chance will come on Saturday.

Pollen Forecast:

