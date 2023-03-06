Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Tracking the 60s and then the 50s

Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:25:23-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

Winds will crank up on Tuesday. Highs will warm to near 60.

Our cool stretch will move in by midweek. Highs will only warm to the low 50s on Wednesday with breezy conditions. The weather will remain dry.

Expect the low 50s again on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be dry, but we could see a few scattered showers by the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

