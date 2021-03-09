First Warning Forecast: 70s the rest of the week

First Warning Forecast

A warmer Wednesday with highs in the low 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Expect clear and much cooler conditions overnight into Thursday. Spring-like weather continues into Thursday with highs in the 70s and breezy. Progressively warmer Friday as we finish up week two of a dry March so far.

Cooler air during the weekend with highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will remain isolated despite the passage of the cold front. Overall, expect more clouds than sunshine. Spring forward Sunday by setting your clocks ahead by one hour. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 a.m.

Cooler and wetter early next week with much higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

