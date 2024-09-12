First Warning Forecast: Tracking the potential for tropical moisture

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The days filled with crystal clear blue skies and crisp air are now behind us. A cloudy and rainy stretch of weather lies ahead for next week.

Cloud cover will be increasing as we finish out the week. Humidity will be inching up as well. While high pressure sticks around to our north rain chances will be limited over the weekend.

Rain chances ramp up starting at the beginning of next week. The soggy stretch of weather will last for a few days, likely not letting up until Thursday or Friday. Models are still not in agreement as to exactly how much rain we'll see but you can expect anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

Tropical Update

As of 9/12/24 at noon

Active Systems:

Central Tropical Atlantic

An area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles off the coast of the Leeward Islands. Further development of the system is not expected while the system moves westward at 5 to 10 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (near 0%)

East of the Leeward Islands

Showers and thunderstorms have become a bit more concentrated in association with a small area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to become even less conducive over the weekend while the system moves slowly west/northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (20%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

Offshore southeastern U.S.

In a few days, a non-tropical area of low pressure could form along a residual frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coastline. Some subtropical or tropical development is possible during the early part of next week while the system drifts off to the northwest.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (30%)

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar