First Warning Forecast: Tracking tidal flooding & rain chances this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast:

Some models show a broad area of low pressure in the tropics headed toward the Florida Big Bend before drifting toward our part of the world. Some tropical moisture is possible by the end of the week.

This evening we'll continue to deal with some pesky cloud cover. Mild conditions otherwise with fairly low humidity and a nice breeze.

Monday, skies will be a touch brighter before more clouds start building in during later in the day. Highs will reach the mid 70s. A spot shower or two is possible but we'll mainly be dry.

Coastal and tidal flooding is anticipated at least through Wednesday. Standing water on the roads will lead to traffic disruptions and potential damage to property.

A cold front is set to approach the area increasing our rain chances mid-week. Depending on the timing of a potential tropical system, it could left the cold front away allowing for some tropical moisture to develop. Right now, models aren't in agreement 100%. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast as the week goes on.

Tropical Update

As of 9/22/24 at 6 pm

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while moving over the Gulf of Mexico.

Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (40%)

Formation chance through a week: High (80%)

