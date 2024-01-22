First Warning Forecast: Tracking warmer and wetter weather on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Get ready for warmer and wetter weather!

A few spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise, more clouds than sunshine. Highs will soar to the low 50s, which is above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will soar to the mid 60s on Wednesday with a isolated showers possible.

Wet weather will continue on Thursday with highs soaring to 70 degrees!

Another mild day to end the work week. We'll see highs warm to 70 degrees with scattered showers.

The unsettled stretch will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will fall to kick off the work week. Highs will only warm to the mid 40s. A few showers will once again be possible.

