First Warning Forecast: Trending warmer today, spotty storm possible for Labor Day

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Winds out of the southwest ahead of a weak cold front today will push our temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s. And expect the same thing on Monday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine both days.

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry, but we could see a stray shower or thunderstorm pop up with that cold front on Monday. We are only giving it about a 25% chance.

Ahead of another cold front, temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s on Tuesday and 90 on Wednesday with heat index values pushing into the 90s.

As that cold front moves in Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. And some of those may linger into early on Thursday. But the warmer weather will not be sticking around.

Expect high temperatures on Thursday in the lower 80s and highs only in upper 70s to near 80 on Friday. Dewpoints will start falling on Thursday making for comfortable conditions on Friday and heading into the weekend. Expect highs in the low 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

