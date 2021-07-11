First Warning Forecast: Triple-digit heat index values and afternoon storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The higher dewpoints and temperatures return today. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s, but it will feel more like the triple digits. A few storms could pop up this afternoon or evening, but won't be a complete washout.

Hot and muggy to kickoff the work week. Highs will soar to the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Conditions will be mostly dry with sunshine as high pressure takes over the area.

Basically the same story heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

We'll keep a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm Wednesday through Friday. Doesn't look like anything too major right now, but we will continue to monitor. Highs will stay in the low 90s through the end of the work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update:

No Activity expected over the next 2 days

