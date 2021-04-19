First Warning Forecast: Tuesday shaping up to be the pick of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll continue with a few showers this evening, especially North Carolina. Otherwise, we'll see clearing skies. Fog will develop overnight with area of dense fog tomorrow morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the pick of the week. After some morning dense fog, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will approach and cross the area on late Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s with a chance of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. It will turn windy with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will clear our late and temperatures will drop into the 30s inland and 40s near the coast.

Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday. There will still be a bit of a breeze with highs in the low 60s.

Milder to end the work week with temperature closer to normal in the upper 60s.

Shower chances will go up heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

