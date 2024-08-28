First Warning Forecast: Turning up the heat before below normal conditions arrive

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A hot afternoon lies ahead.

Highs today are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm this evening. This could be one of our last days with a summer-like feel this year.

Below normal temperatures are expected as we close out the month of August and head into September. One of the reasons for this being a series of cold fronts that will sweep through between the end of this week and the weekend. Rain chances will stay slightly elevated.

Some strong storms will be possible on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe thunderstorms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. Large hail is also a possibility.

Tropical Update

As of 8/28/24 at noon

We’re monitoring two areas in the tropics.

1. An area of low pressure in the western Atlantic currently located a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Additional development of this system will be hindered by dry air and strong upper level winds for the next day or so.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (10%)

2. An area of low pressure in the central Atlantic could form in the next few days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for some slow development of the system this weekend and into early next week. Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

