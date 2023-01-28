First Warning Forecast: Unsettled, much cooler weather most of next week

Meteorologist Jim Duncan's First Warning Forecast

Sunday will bring the first stages in an unsettled weather pattern that will take us through most of next week, with progressively colder temperatures building during the week. On Sunday, look for a quick increase in cloudiness with a couple of spotty showers possible later in the day. It will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s. As low pressure develops near the Carolina Coast Sunday night, steadier, rain will overspread far southeastern Virginia, which will end early Monday. There could even be a bit of sun returning Monday afternoon. It will stay quite mild Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

Another weak disturbance will bring a quick return of clouds for Tuesday, with light rain possible, although there is inconsistency in the computer models on this. There could also be the possibility of non-accumulating light snow showers over Virginia's Northern Neck that could include the northern parts of the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. We'll monitor the trends in the models on this, but at this point, it appears rain would be more likely over those areas if there's any precipitation. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will start out with some sun, but then a more significant system from the south could bring rain (or even a mix inland VA to the northwest) Wednesday night and Thursday. For now, it looks like Thursday will be cloudy and cold with rain possible. Friday will finally usher in a break in the unsettled weather, although we could start the day with a few flurries as cold air advances.

