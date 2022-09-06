First Warning Forecast: Unsettled stretch ahead with highs in the low 80s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the low 70s.

More clouds then sunshine on Wednesday. Periodic showers will be possible with highs in the low 80s. It will still be on the humid side.

The unsettle stretch of weather will continue into Thursday with scattered showers possible and highs near 80.

High pressure will build in just in time to end the work week. It will be a bit on the breezy side with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will trend warmer heading into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will move in Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The wet weather will continue into the start of the work week. Expect showers and storms possible both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

