First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weather next few days; Watching the tropics

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A frontal boundary will stall just south of Virginia Sunday, and then drift back north Monday and Tuesday, bringing increasing chances for scattered showers and storms for the next few days.

The best storm chances during the day Sunday will be along and south of that front, and there is a level 1 risk for severe storms from southside Virginia to North Carolina. Temperatures will also be much cooler Sunday with more clouds, and a wind shift from the northeast behind the front.

maxuser

maxuser

Monday and Tuesday will keep that front hovering over eastern Virginia, with scattered showers and a few storms each day.

Rain chances will take a brief dip midweek, but then the potential for a tropical system from the south might boost prospects for more showers and storms into Thursday. However, it's still too soon to tell and will depend on any eventual track. ( See more on the tropics below)

maxuser

The rain chance for Thursday could increase depending on tropical system track.

Temperatures through next week will be cooler, and especially so later in the week. It will still stay quite humid early in the week though, as dew points will stay in the lower 70s through Tuesday.

maxuser

maxuser

Talking Tropics

This certainly has become of interest over the past few days, and even more so now. Starting with Franklin, it is forecast to be a Major Category 3 hurricane as it tracks to the north Monday and Tuesday midway between Bermuda and the United States.

Even though it will track far offshore, increasing ocean swells from Franklin will likely induce heavy surf, high seas, and above-normal tidal conditions over our coastal areas Monday and Tuesday, with continued moderate rip current risks Monday and high rip risks forecast for later Monday into Tuesday.

Be extra alert at beach areas early next week.

maxuser

Forecast track from NHC as of 5pm Saturday for early next week

We're also monitoring newly formed Tropical Depression Ten over the eastern Gulf that is forecast to bring U.S. impacts starting in Florida early in the week, then potentially spreading rain northward towards the Carolinas and Virginia by later in the week.

Below is the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of their 5 p.m. update Saturday. Stay abreast of the latest forecasts over the next few days, and check in with News 3 for the latest forecast advisories from the NHC.

maxuser

Forecast track for TD #10 from NHC as of 5pm Saturday update