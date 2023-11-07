First Warning Forecast: Upper 70s today, then the mid 60s on Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A big warm up today. Temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 70s for Election Day. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

A little cool down for Wednesday. Expect more sunshine to break out with highs in the mid 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be on Thursday when temperatures soar to the upper 70s.

A cold front will then move in for the end of the work week. Expect some showers late in the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday for Veterans Day. It will be cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

