First Warning Forecast: Ups and downs with a line of showers this weekend

Happy Friday evening! We had a decent range in temperatures today. Highs ranged from the low 70s to mid 80s around Noon, then a cold front cooled us down and now that front is stalling over us. This system will continue to bring us some wacky weather over the weekend.

This evening into earlier tonight, we could see isolated showers mainly across our northern communities. Most areas will stay dry with increasing clouds. Lows around 50°.

Saturday morning starts off dry and this stationary front will lift north as a warm front. That will increase our southerly winds speeds again to 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Temperatures will be able to climb to around 80° by Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the cold front from this system, we’ll have a line of scattered showers and maybe a few storms pass through Saturday afternoon. The line will move west to east primarily 11 AM - 5 PM. Behind this line, clouds start to clear out, bringing us more sunshine late in the day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler, but still pleasant for outdoor fun. Highs in the low 70s.

After the cold front exits, it will stall just to our south. That combined with a disturbance will bring us another chance for isolated showers Monday into Tuesday.

The cooling trend continues the first half of the workweek too. Highs in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday cool into the upper 50s Wednesday. At least on the coolest day, Wednesday, we’ll be dry with lots of sunshine.

The second half of the week, temperatures gradually rebound. The low 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. Thursday stays dry, but clouds increase ahead of our next front. That front reaches us Friday and brings scattered rain showers with it.

