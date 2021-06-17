First Warning Forecast: Very nice today, heat and humidity return this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Spring-like today, but summer returns this weekend… Temperatures will only warm to near 80 today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will be low, making it feel more like spring. We will see sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in at times. Rain chances will be slim.

Mostly sunny skies will continue for Friday with highs warming to the upper 80s.

We will be back to a summer-like pattern this weekend. Highs will warm to the low and mid 90s with more humidity. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible in the afternoon to evening, but most of the weekend will be dry.

We are watching an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to become a tropical system later this week. This system will likely make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend. The leftover moisture from this system will spread over the Southeast early next week.

Today: A Few Clouds, Low Humidity. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad low pressure area located over the eastern portion of the Bay of Campeche is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. This system will move little today, and little if any development is expected during that time due to interaction with land and unfavorable upper-level winds. However, the low should begin to move north this afternoon, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form by late tonight or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

