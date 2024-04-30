First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Showers & storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Climbing to the 80s again today. Tracking showers and storms for Wednesday. Highs in the 70s to end the week.

Warm again today with highs in the mid 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine this morning with clouds building through the day. It will be breezy today with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chance will be in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s tomorrow.

Mid to upper 70s on Thursday with a return to sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies both days with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

