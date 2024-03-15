Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Wind picking up, Showers this evening

Wx Rain Umbrella.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 05:00:58-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
One more warm day. Tracking showers to start the weekend. A step cooler this weekend, another step cooler early next week.

Another warm day with highs near 80, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day with SW winds kicking up. Scattered showers will move in later this afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in from the west.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

We will see a dip in temperatures behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday with clearing skies. We will bounce back to near 70 on Sunday with a mix of clouds. A stray shower is possible, but most of the weekend will be dry.

Another cold front will move in on Sunday, bringing in another cool down for early next week. Highs will drop to the 50s for the first half of the week, but we will see another sunny and dry stretch of days.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Building Clouds, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20
Tonight: Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 10-15
Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 4 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book