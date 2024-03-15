First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Wind picking up, Showers this evening

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more warm day. Tracking showers to start the weekend. A step cooler this weekend, another step cooler early next week.

Another warm day with highs near 80, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day with SW winds kicking up. Scattered showers will move in later this afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in from the west.

We will see a dip in temperatures behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday with clearing skies. We will bounce back to near 70 on Sunday with a mix of clouds. A stray shower is possible, but most of the weekend will be dry.

Another cold front will move in on Sunday, bringing in another cool down for early next week. Highs will drop to the 50s for the first half of the week, but we will see another sunny and dry stretch of days.

Today: Building Clouds, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 10-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

