First Warning Forecast: Warm and gloomy, a few showers around

A taste of spring again today! Light showers will be possible along with fog. Grab the umbrella or rain coat before you head out the door because showers will be very spotty. The clouds and gloom will stick around all day.

Drier conditions to kick off the work week, but clouds will hang around for most of the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still mild for this time of year. Expect highs right around the 60 degree mark.

The cooling and drying trend will continue into the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Even cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will ramp up late Wednesday in Thursday. It will be windy and cold on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. The dry weather will continue to end the work week. It will turn milder, with highs in the mid 50s.

Back to the low 60s by the weekend.

