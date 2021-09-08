First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy with a severe storm threat today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm, muggy, and a severe storm threat… Highs will warm to near 90 today with an afternoon heat index near 95. Expect partly cloudy skies today with more sunshine in the mix this morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will start to fire up this afternoon and will continue to build this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will struggle to hit 80 as a cold front moves through. Rain and clouds will clear out Thursday night.

Friday will be the nicest day of the work week. Highs will return to near 80 with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will continue for the weekend with temperatures warming to the low 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

Today: Building Clouds, Late-Day Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Larry expected to bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the East Coast this week. Larry is centered about 625 miles SE of Bermuda and moving NW at 12 mph. A turn toward the NNW and north with an increase in forward speed is forecast on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Larry should pass east of Bermuda on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph with higher gusts. Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Disorganized cloudiness and a few thunderstorms over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is expected to move NE over the Gulf of Mexico today. Upper-level winds could become slightly more favorable to support some tropical or subtropical development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast tonight or early Thursday. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some additional development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

