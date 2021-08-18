First Warning Forecast: Warm, muggy, and more storm chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another typical August day… Highs will warm to the upper 80s today with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest chance for rain will be this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will climb to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index over 100. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered storms firing up in the afternoon.

Highs will return to the upper 80s on Friday, but it will still be humid. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with another chance for afternoon scattered showers and storms.

This weekend will be very typical for August. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers/storms popping up in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Fred is moving up the Appalachians while slowly transitioning into a non-tropical low.

Tropical Storm Grace forecast to become a hurricane later today. Grace is centered about 40 miles SSE of Grand Cayman and moving west at 16 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move near or over the Cayman Islands later this morning. Grace will approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico tonight or early Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by tonight, with some additional strengthening possible prior to the center reaching the eastern Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Henri is centered about 160 miles SSW of Bermuda and moving west at 8 mph. A gradual turn to the WNW by Thursday is expected, followed by a turn to the NW on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength if forecast through Thursday. However, Henri could still become a hurricane by the weekend.

