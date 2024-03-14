First Warning Forecast: Warmer end to the week, Tracking showers for Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Closer to 80 to end the workweek. Tracking our next rain chance for Friday. A step cooler this weekend, another step early next week.

Another warm and sunny day. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the upper 70s on Friday with building clouds and wind. Scattered showers will move in Friday afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in from the west.

WTKR News 3

We will see a dip in temperatures behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds this weekend with a stray shower possible.

Another cold front will move in on Sunday, bringing in another cool down for early next week. Highs will drop to the 50s for the first half of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

