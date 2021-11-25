First Warning Forecast: Warmer Thanksgiving, Showers Friday morning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Frost Advisory until 8 AM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Warmer today, showers tomorrow… Thanksgiving is looking nice! Highs will warm to near 60 today, close to normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with a bit of a W/SW breeze. Temperatures will only drop to the 40s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance for rain will move in early Friday morning with a cold front. Showers should move in around 3 AM and move out around 10 AM. Sunshine will return by Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will ramp up tomorrow, W/NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

This weekend looks nice but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will warm to the mid 50s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Sun, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR