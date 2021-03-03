First Warning Forecast: Warmer today, cooler this weekend

First Warning Forecast

Warmest day this week is happening right now... Highs in the mid/upper 50s today are about ten degrees warmer than just yesterday. Slightly cooler Thursday, yet equally as beautiful with sunshine.

A cold front will sweep through the area Thursday afternoon with no rain, yet northerly winds will gust upwards of 20-25 mph. Much cooler air will settle in by Friday morning. Highs in the 40s and blustery Friday afternoon with wind chills in the 30s.

Overall, we're beginning to see a drier weather pattern between now, this weekend and through early next week.

