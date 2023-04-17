First Warning Forecast: Warming temperatures and plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Much cooler than the past few days today, but closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will warm to the low 70s. It will be breezy with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.
Tuesday will be very similar. Expect highs in the low 70s, wind and wall-to-wall sunshine.
Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.
The warm up will continue into the end of the week with highs in the low 80s on Thursday and into the mid 80s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. A spotty shower will be possible late Friday.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A few morning showers will be possible on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.
Pollen Forecast:
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar